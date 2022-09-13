Weyerhaeuser employees in Cottage Grove on strike over pay increase, retirement options

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Nearly 200 Weyerhaeuser employees are on strike in Cottage Grove citing low wage increases.
“Giving your time and effort into something does need to be rewarded to an extent,” said Michael Guevara, an employee.
Negotiations for a new bargaining agreement between the company and union workers have been on-going since the spring. Guevara is one of many workers who were presented a final offer from the company on August 19. They refused and started to strike at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.
“You see a lot of other industries that are starting to step up and get paid with what the times are, and being a union it's really our only opportunity to say what we feel is right,” Guevara said.
Employees told KEZI the proposal came "nowhere close" to what nearly 1,200 union workers across Oregon and Washington asked for. Guevara said they are striking in part because they want the company to take the effect of inflation on wages into consideration.
“Increase in wages, better retirement options or increased retirement and looking into health care," Guevara said. "It's a big thing, family or no family, health care is definitely a big deal."
The new contract would be for four years. This length of time is typical for union contracts. For some employees it's about retirement plans, but for other employees it's about financial security for their families.
“Me personally, I wanted more on retirement for the pension because I am at the end of my career,” said Jeff Gowing, an employee and the Cottage Grove Mayor. “Our health care we've been paying more and more out of pocket for the last few years.”
Denise Merle, Weyerhaeuser Senior Vice President and Chief Administration Officer said in a statement:
"We have been formally engaged in collective bargaining with IAM [the union] since May, and we have made several offers related to wages and benefits. After we presented our final offer, IAM workers at multiple sites went on strike late last night. While we are very disappointed in their decision to walk out, we are committed to supporting our employees and negotiating in good faith with union representatives. We are prepared to continue discussions to produce a contract that is beneficial for employees and sustainable for the company across business cycles."
Weyerhaeuser says they will continue working closely with customers and other partners in the region to minimize supply disruptions.
“We all want it to be over fast but it’s not up to us, and the local management team has been good working with us. They don't want anyone to have any troubles. They are providing the security inside the plant site, they want it to be over just as fast as we do,” Gowing said.