Weyerhaeuser strike comes to an end

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Weyerhaeuser, one of the Pacific Northwest's largest timber companies, has announced what they call a successful resolution to a more than six week long strike.

Weyerhaeuser announced on October 28 that they had come to an agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union in Oregon and Washington. The union had been on strike over pay increase, retirement options and other grievances since September 13. Weyerhaeuser said the new contract that has been approved will result in the resumption of normal operations at all sites.

"We know this has been a difficult process for everyone involved, and we have appreciated the patience and professionalism of all parties as we worked through the negotiation," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer for Weyerhaeuser. "Our people are what make Weyerhaeuser special, and we are committed to providing safe, reliable jobs with competitive wages and benefits that support our employees and their families. We believe this contract accomplishes those goals, and we are excited to welcome everyone back and resume normal operations as soon as possible."

KEZI has reached out to the union for their perspective on the deal, as well as more details on the deal itself, but has not yet heard back.