Whale Watch Week to return in-person for first time since pandemic

OREGON COAST, Ore. -- Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week along the Oregon Coast in-person for the first time since 2019.
Oregon State Parks says there will be 17 sites along the coast with trained volunteers available to help visitors spot whales, share information and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day from December 28 to January 1. Every year at the end of December, thousands of gray whales migrate south along Oregon’s coastline to warmer waters near Baja, Mexico. This year, about 19,000 gray whales are expected to swim by Oregon’s shores over the next few weeks, with about 30 whales passing by any given viewing site per hour, according to Oregon State Parks.
Whale Watch Week is an annual event but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, viewing sites were not staffed in 2020 and 2021. State Park staff said they were excited to bring back in-person whale watch events this year.
“We really enjoy getting folks out to the coast for Whale Watch Week,” said Park Ranger Peter McBride. “It’s something that Oregon State Parks has been doing for more than 40 years now, and we’re really glad to be able to bring it back in person.”
Visitors are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring their own binoculars and follow safety guidelines at viewing sites. A list of viewing sites is available at the Oregon State Parks website.