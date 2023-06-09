What to do if you’re caught in a wildfire

OREGON – Would you know what to do if you were caught in a wildfire? The American Red Cross has some advice for what to do if you are stuck in this nightmare scenario.
The Red Cross said that if there are wildfires in the area, there are five things that can be done to be ready.
• Sign up for emergency alerts, whether by email, text or phone call.
• Plan for plenty of time for you and your loved ones to get out, especially if you have medical issues.
• Make sure you know your evacuation route well.
• Plan where you can stay in advance.
• If ordered to evacuate – leave right away.
Levi Hopkins with the Oregon Department of Forestry said that if you have no way out, there are a few options.
“Maybe you do have a big cleared agricultural field that you can go in, an irrigated pasture. The home might not be the safest place,” Hopkins said. “Maybe you got a big pond. I'm thinking really outside the box here, just because this is the last resort, the last thing we want to even consider is hunkering down.”
Officials recommend following fire departments near you on social media to get the most recent updates on wildfires.