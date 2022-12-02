 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
PST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft
at 7 to 8 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up
to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 8 ft
at 7 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until midnight PST tonight. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

What will happen to background checks after Measure 114 goes into effect? OSP clarifies

  • Updated
Firearms

SALEM, Ore. -- With never-before-seen volumes of background checks to buy guns after the passage of Ballot Measure 114 and the law set to come into effect on December 8, Oregon State Police is clarifying what will happen to incomplete checks when the measure goes into effect.

OSP says their Firearms Instant Check System (FICS) has been seeing historic numbers of background checks since November 8.

OSP said that an FICS check that is not completed by midnight on December 7 will be paused until the purchaser can apply for a permit to purchase a gun as required by Measure 114. OSP explicitly stated that this means FICS checks will not be cancelled on December 8, and a paused FICS check will resume once the purchaser has an approved permit.

OSP says they have been working with permit agents to try and develop an application form for a permit to purchase a gun, and a draft is currently undergoing final review as of December 2. OSP also says that because Measure 114 will become law on December 8, they do not have enough time to have a fully fleshed-out program and technology available to use on day one. OSP says the permit program will be a manual paper process until new systems can be designed and implemented.

