What will happen to background checks after Measure 114 goes into effect? OSP clarifies

SALEM, Ore. -- With never-before-seen volumes of background checks to buy guns after the passage of Ballot Measure 114 and the law set to come into effect on December 8, Oregon State Police is clarifying what will happen to incomplete checks when the measure goes into effect.

OSP says their Firearms Instant Check System (FICS) has been seeing historic numbers of background checks since November 8.

OSP said that an FICS check that is not completed by midnight on December 7 will be paused until the purchaser can apply for a permit to purchase a gun as required by Measure 114. OSP explicitly stated that this means FICS checks will not be cancelled on December 8, and a paused FICS check will resume once the purchaser has an approved permit.

OSP says they have been working with permit agents to try and develop an application form for a permit to purchase a gun, and a draft is currently undergoing final review as of December 2. OSP also says that because Measure 114 will become law on December 8, they do not have enough time to have a fully fleshed-out program and technology available to use on day one. OSP says the permit program will be a manual paper process until new systems can be designed and implemented.