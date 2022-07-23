Where are the homeless during Oregon22? City officials and homeless weigh in

EUGENE, Ore.-- It's a mystery to many people living in Eugene; once Oregon22 kicked off, the homeless suddenly vanished.
Niall Vallega, a Buy2 store employee, said that about a week ago, he noticed fewer people hanging out around the store on the 100 block of W Broadway Ave in downtown Eugene.
"Now that the games are here, they've definitely kicked out all the homeless people," Vallega said. "They are usually hanging out around all the corners; music, playing guitars, drinking, smoking, but they haven't been here at all. I haven't seen them since the games started."
Vallega said it's been quiet and a lot cleaner. However, he said he misses all the activity.
"I'm not going to lie; I kind of liked it. I'm from a big city; this is a hippy town, I kind of like them on the corner playing the guitar and stuff like that," Vallega said.
Richard is a homeless veteran who has been living on the streets of Eugene for over a year. He told KEZI that ever since people started coming in for the World Athletics Championships, city officials have been trying to clean up the streets, including those who live on them.
"It's embarrassing for them, I'm sure," Richard said. "Running people out of the way, homeless people not to be seen, you know there's a lot of that going on, just trying to keep them down."
Hung Tran has been living on the streets since April and told KEZI he's experienced the same thing.
"The city, they pretty much push a lot of us into the shelters, away from the games," Tran said.
Tran said he feels hurt and embarrassed.
"I feel like we're not a person, just a number," Tran said.
City officials said there were no plans in place to move people specifically during the World Athletics Championships.
In a statement, officials said:
"To be completely clear: the transition and closure of the two temporary camps, and the City's unsanctioned camping response since the lifting of the temporary stay in place order are completely unrelated to WCH Oregon22.
The city recognizes this is a very challenging issue and works with local partners toward solutions that balance neighborhood livability, safety, health, and compassionate and humane responses to homelessness. That includes the development and support of alternative shelters, permanent supportive housing, and other projects to improve stability and prosperity in the community."