...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.oregonsmoke.org
www.lrapa.org

Whistler Park campers safely evacuated as fire crews respond to brush fire

Whistler Park Fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County fire crews safely evacuated campers from Whistler’s Park after a two-acre grass and brush fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, affording to the Douglas County Forest Protective Association.

DFPA officials said they along with the Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire at about 5 p.m. on August 19. Helicopter crews drew water from the nearby Umpqua River to quickly stop the fire’s forward spread while ground crews that included a dozer had the fire knocked down and flammable materials completely removed by 10 p.m., according to authorities.

DFPA said that quick response by fire crews allowed Whistler Park to remain open. The fire was determined to be human-caused and is under active investigation, authorities said. DFPA officials said they would like to remind the public to put fire safety first when recreating due to continued extreme levels of fire danger through the region.