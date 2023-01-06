White Bird Clinic expanding facility to meet demand for care

EUGENE, Ore. -- The White Bird Clinic is expanding their mental health counselling department with help from some funds from the $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending bill that was recently passed in Washington D.C.
The mental health clinic is receiving $275,000 in funding to expand its mental health counseling department. White Bird staff say the money is coming from the 2023 federal spending bill, and it will let the agency hire more therapists and serve twice as many patients as is currently possible. Chris Hecht, the executive coordinator of the White Bird Clinic, says the expansion is something they knew long ago would be necessary.
“Sometime around a year and a year and a half ago we noted this real increase in demand and the lack of supply in Eugene in Springfield,” Hecht said. “And so, in response we started looking at options to service need.”
To handle more patients and the therapists the clinic plans on hiring to help them, the White Bird Clinic is planning to physically expand their facility. Although construction has yet to begin, improvements will include more offices and bathrooms, a multi-use space, and a patient waiting room. White Bird staff said they’re excited to renovate instead of relocate because of the clinic’s central location at 14th Avenue and Pearl Street in Eugene.
“One of the great things about this expansion is its location, here at 14th and Pearl,” Hecht said. “We are central to downtown, and what we find is that for many who come to White Bird Clinics, they are transportation insecure. In other words, it's hard for them to go long distances to get their healthcare.”