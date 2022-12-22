White Bird Clinic expected to receive federal funding for mental health expansion

EUGENE, Ore. – Mental health counseling in Eugene is likely to get a $275,000 investment as the White Bird Clinic is slated to receive funds from the federal spending bill being considered in the United States Congress.

White Bird says Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have secured $275,000 in congressional directed spending funds from the 2023 omnibus spending bill being considered in Washington D.C. With the bill expected to pass, the funds will support the expansion of White Bird’s mental health counseling department, directly addressing what White Bird calls a need for more availability of mental health services for Medicaid members.

“Oregon’s senators value mental health care access for all community members,” says Chris Hecht, White Bird Clinic’s Executive Coordinator. “By championing funding for White Bird’s Mental Health Center Expansion, senators Wyden and Merkley are helping to reduce the barriers to achieving mental health wellbeing faced by Oregonians enrolled in Medicaid. On behalf of the Eugene/Springfield community, we thank the senators for their farsighted advocacy.”

White Bird says the funding will help them expand their clinic by hiring additional therapists. They also say they’ll be able to serve twice as many patients as is currently possible. White Bird says a new expanded facility will feature a trauma-informed design, six counseling offices, accessible bathrooms, a multiuse space, and a patient waiting room.

White Bird said the need for mental health services has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, as community members experienced bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear of serious illness and death. White Bird said that low-income individuals covered by Medicaid often have difficulty finding a mental health provider willing to take their insurance. White Bird said the expansion will help, as many providers in Lane County have closed their waitlists and the wait for care can be unacceptably long – as long as five months for some, according to White Bird.