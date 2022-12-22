 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of 0.1 to
0.5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of light snow and/or sleet
is possible when precipitation first begins, which could
result in snow and sleet accumulations up to 0.5 inches. If
precipitation does being as snow and/or sleet, expect a very
quick transition to freezing rain. Temperatures appear most
likely to warm above freezing late Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds through this evening, then
building to 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. East winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts to 30 kt, except localized gusts up to 35 kt
possible abeam gaps in the coastal terrain. Winds veering more
southerly on Friday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 60
NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

White Bird Clinic expected to receive federal funding for mental health expansion

  • Updated
  0
White Bird Clinic

EUGENE, Ore. – Mental health counseling in Eugene is likely to get a $275,000 investment as the White Bird Clinic is slated to receive funds from the federal spending bill being considered in the United States Congress.

White Bird says Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have secured $275,000 in congressional directed spending funds from the 2023 omnibus spending bill being considered in Washington D.C. With the bill expected to pass, the funds will support the expansion of White Bird’s mental health counseling department, directly addressing what White Bird calls a need for more availability of mental health services for Medicaid members.

“Oregon’s senators value mental health care access for all community members,” says Chris Hecht, White Bird Clinic’s Executive Coordinator. “By championing funding for White Bird’s Mental Health Center Expansion, senators Wyden and Merkley are helping to reduce the barriers to achieving mental health wellbeing faced by Oregonians enrolled in Medicaid. On behalf of the Eugene/Springfield community, we thank the senators for their farsighted advocacy.”

White Bird says the funding will help them expand their clinic by hiring additional therapists. They also say they’ll be able to serve twice as many patients as is currently possible. White Bird says a new expanded facility will feature a trauma-informed design, six counseling offices, accessible bathrooms, a multiuse space, and a patient waiting room.

White Bird said the need for mental health services has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, as community members experienced bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear of serious illness and death. White Bird said that low-income individuals covered by Medicaid often have difficulty finding a mental health provider willing to take their insurance. White Bird said the expansion will help, as many providers in Lane County have closed their waitlists and the wait for care can be unacceptably long – as long as five months for some, according to White Bird.

