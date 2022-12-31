'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year

EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd.
The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive.
They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in recent months. 'Sizzle Pie', 'Café 440' and 'Busy Bee' in Springfield also called it quits earlier this year.
Bob Jensen, co-owner of the 'Wild Duck Cafe' said he is thankful to everyone who supported them, and he's hopeful all of the people who visited had a good time.
He said he hopes the positive energy will be paid forward, keeping the legacy of the 'Wild Duck Cafe' alive.
"Thank you for the time here and again a heartfelt feeling for all of the employees but we'll move on. For some there will be a positive change with this and for others they'll wonder what's next but in all things, they don't last forever and unfortunately for us this is going to be the end of the Wild Duck Cafe," Jensen said.
He also said they were able to weather the storm of the pandemic. However, with inflation and other financial challenges, he and his team felt it was better to get out now, under their own power.
The restaurant's last day is Monday, January 02nd.