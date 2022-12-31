 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds 10 to
15 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year

  • Updated
  • 0
The 'Wild Duck Cafe'.

EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. 

The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. 

They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in recent months. 'Sizzle Pie', 'Café 440' and 'Busy Bee' in Springfield also called it quits earlier this year. 

RELATED: Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects

Bob Jensen, co-owner of the 'Wild Duck Cafe' said he is thankful to everyone who supported them, and he's hopeful all of the people who visited had a good time. 

Co-owner, Bob Jensen, said he is thankful to everyone who supported them.

He said he hopes the positive energy will be paid forward, keeping the legacy of the 'Wild Duck Cafe' alive. 

"Thank you for the time here and again a heartfelt feeling for all of the employees but we'll move on. For some there will be a positive change with this and for others they'll wonder what's next but in all things, they don't last forever and unfortunately for us this is going to be the end of the Wild Duck Cafe," Jensen said. 

He also said they were able to weather the storm of the pandemic. However, with inflation and other financial challenges, he and his team felt it was better to get out now, under their own power. 

The restaurant's last day is Monday, January 02nd. 

 

Recommended for you