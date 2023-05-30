Wildfire near Veneta 100% contained; firefighters continue clean-up

VENETA, Ore. -- Clean-up efforts continued over Monday night at the 7K Fire with an eye towards firefighter safety, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

The 7K Fire started in the early afternoon of May 26 in steep terrain about 10 miles southwest of Veneta, according to ODF Western Lane District. Numerous firefighters responded with firefighting resources including six helicopters and were able to completely contain the fire by May 29, ODF said. Officials estimated the size of the fire at about 300 acres, and said about 300 firefighting personnel were working on the incident.

Now that the fire is totally contained, firefighters are working to extinguish it and mop up. As of the morning of May 30, ODF said the fire is 15% cleaned up. Firefighters said windy conditions overnight kept the fire burning, which helped fire crews spot where more work was needed. The wind calmed down by the morning, stalling the fires and allowing firefighters to move in and begin extinguishing hot spots.

ODF said one helicopter is still working with crews on the fire, with more air support available. Falling trees and rolling debris are concerns, so ODF said safety is a top priority for crews in the burned area. No one has yet been injured by the incident, and fire officials said no structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.