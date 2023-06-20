Wildfire prevention and other bills passed by Oregon Senate now headed to the House

SALEM, Ore. – State officials announced on Tuesday the passage of a bill designed to further bolster Oregon’s wildfire preparedness efforts.
The Oregon Senate passed Senate Bill 80 on June 20, which would develop an advanced Wildfire Hazard Map to identifies areas at risk of wildfires based on such factors as climate, weather, topography, and vegetation, state legislators said. State officials also said SB 80 calls for an active community input process for its implementation.
"We can protect Oregon in wildfire seasons to come only through partnership with the people on the frontlines preventing and fighting wildfires,” said Senator Jeff Golden (D - Ashland), who championed the legislation. “Strong collaboration needs to guide investments that will protect our communities and the immensely dedicated firefighters who put their lives on the line to protect us."
The bill also establishes the necessary funding through a Landscape Resiliency Fund, state legislators said. State officials said this bill supplements the state’s comprehensive wildfire preparedness bill passed in 2019, SB 762.
The Oregon Senate also passed three other bills on Tuesday, state officials said. Legislators said Senate Bill 3, which adds one-half credit of personal finance education and one-half credit of higher education and career path skills to Oregon high school graduation requirements.
Senate Bill 192 establishes prescription drug price transparency and increasing affordability by requiring pharmacy benefit managers to report the money they receive from drug manufacturers, state officials said.
State legislators said Senate Bill 1 allows taxpayers to voluntarily self-report their race and ethnicity for data collection that will be later examined for developing equitable revenue policies.
All of these bills now move on to the Oregon House for consideration, and were among hundreds of bills threatened by the recent Senate Republican walkout, state officials said.