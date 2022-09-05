Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality.
Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to turn towards eastern Lane County on September 6 and 7. They also say that Oakridge and the Eugene/Springfield area will get the worst of the smoke. LRAPA says air quality in Eugene and Springfield will likely be unsafe for sensitive groups such as children, people over 65, pregnant women and individuals with heart disease or respiratory conditions. In Oakridge, officials say the air quality will be unhealthy for everyone.
LRAPA has a few suggestions for how to protect oneself when smoke is degrading air quality. They say to stay inside if possible and keep windows and doors closed. They add to avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Indoor ventilation systems and air purifiers should be using high-efficiency particulate air filters and be set to recirculate air, according to LRAPA.