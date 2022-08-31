Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon.
Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities throughout western Oregon, creating a risk factor for those who are sensitive to airborne pollution and particulates. Roseburg and Oakridge are the hardest-hit communities in terms of smoke, with winds bringing smoke from the nearby Rum Creek and Cedar Creek Fires into the cities and greatly reducing air quality to levels that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Officials say to expect noticeable smoke in the Eugene, Springfield, and Corvallis areas in the coming days as well.
According to fire officials, even moderately bad air quality can have a negative effect on some people. They say to plan outdoor activities ahead of time to avoid the worst of the smoke, and to try to reduce long exposures. When inside, officials recommend using air filters and keep windows and doors closed to keep air clean.