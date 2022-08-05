Wildfires and high heat prompt restrictions and warnings

EUGENE, Ore. – With several wildfires burning in Oregon and another heat wave on the way, forestry agencies are taking steps to control the risk of more fires starting.
The Oregon Department of Forestry will set the level of fire danger to “high” in the Western Lane District and South Cascade District this Saturday, August 6. This proclamation means that several behaviors on ODF lands will be heavily restricted, such as the use of chainsaws and lawnmowers on dried grass. Some activities are totally prohibited, such as debris burning, smoking outside of vehicles, and fireworks usage. The ODF says the decision to set fire danger to high was made due to wildfires burning nearby and a forecast of temperatures in the 90s and low humidity.
On August 5, more restrictions went into place on the Willamette National Forest. Officials say these restrictions are also due to the heat wave and existing fires. All sorts of fires are prohibited except for in specifically designated campgrounds, and chainsaws, smoking and generators are only allowed in areas devoid of vegetation. Officials with the Willamette National Forest say the restrictions are in place to lower the chances of a human-caused wildfire.
Both the ODF and Willamette National Forest say many wildfires are caused by humans, and these restrictions are meant to reduce the chances of another fire starting due to human negligence.