Wildfires seem to have little short-term impact on freshwater fish population, OSU study finds

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- After wildfires burn away vegetation surrounding rivers, fish in those rivers seem to be unaffected by the lack of shade cover to cool the waters to a comfortable temperature, researchers at Oregon State University reported.
OSU researchers say the vegetation in the areas immediately surrounding a stream provide shade, cooling the stream to a temperature that is comfortable for freshwater fish such as steelhead, cutthroat and rainbow trout. When a wildfire rips through the area and burns away all the vegetation, as it did in 2020 in OSU’s study area around Douglas County’s Hinkle Creek, researchers expected the lack of shade to warm the waters, killing fish or forcing them to migrate to cooler streams. Instead, researchers found in summer of 2021 that most populations of fish actually increased in streams where the surrounding vegetation was scorched away.
“These are ecologically, culturally and economically important species distributed across western North America,” said the study’s leader, Dana Warren, with the OSU colleges of Forestry and Agricultural Sciences. “Recent studies have speculated about the potential effects of climate change on trout and salmon as summer stream temperatures gradually rise above 16 to 20 degrees Celsius [61 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit]. Abrupt disturbances like fire can produce rapid and substantial increases in stream temperatures that provide insights not only into how these increasingly common disturbance events affect native salmonids, but more broadly how salmonids may respond to other aspects of climate change.”
OSU scientists are quick to point out that their findings do not necessarily indicate that wildfires have no negative impact on fish populations. The study will be going on for several more years, and researchers have not been able to study long-term affects of wildfires on fish. These may include population drops that don’t take place immediately as well as negative impacts to the overall health of the fish.
“Acute mortality is important but isn’t the only impact,” Warren said. “There may be sublethal effects, like a weakened ability to grow or reproduce. Given the short-term nature of our observations, more research is needed on the mechanisms that drive fish responses to warmer water temperatures, and long-term monitoring is also needed.”