Wildland fire contained near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A wildfire near Transpacific Parkway was contained after a combined effort from several fire protection agencies on Friday, the North Bay Fire District reported.
According to NBFD, firefighters were dispatched just before noon on September 16. upon arrival, they reportedly found a wildland fire moving through brush and woods and generating a lot of smoke. Officials say firefighters from the NBFD, Coos Fire Protective Association and Oregon Department of Forestry leapt to combat the blaze with support from bulldozers and three helicopters. In addition, Officials say employees of the nearby Roseburg Forest Products complex helped fight the fire by using fire hydrants and fire hoses to create a wet line for the fire to break upon.
According to NBFD, the spread of the fire was eventually contained after some time, and fire crews are still at the scene to make sure it is properly put out. Officials say the fire generated a large amount of smoke which was pushed across the bay by wind, limiting visibility in North Bend and Coos Bay as well as dropping some ash on the communities. Air quality is negatively impacted, and officials recommend individuals with respiratory issues stay indoors until the smoke dissipates.