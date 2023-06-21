Wildland fire school will bring hundreds of firefighters and instructors to Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. – More than 200 wildland firefighters and instructors will convene in Sweet Home next week for an annual wildland fire training school, according to federal and state forest officials.
Forestry officials said that the annual Mid-Willamette Interagency Wildland Fire School, which provides five days of training to prepare firefighters for fighting fires in both forests and rural-urban interface areas, begins on June 26.
“Fire School provides crucial education and training in wildland fire to new firefighters and gives veteran firefighters a chance to refresh their skills and explore leadership opportunities,” said Chris Mushrush, Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management’s fire planner. “It’s also an important time to strengthen interagency ties and collaboration."
Forest officials said that training topics include fire behavior, fire investigation, suppression tactics, weather, map and compass use, teamwork, leadership, safety, use of engines, tools and hose lays. Safety is also a high priority in the training, with emphasis on safe use of tools, protective gear, and keeping an eye out for hazards, forestry officials said.
This year’s school will be held at a field site north of Foster Lake and about two miles northeast of Sweet Home, officials said. Fire officials said that there will be increased fire traffic in the area and the potential for visible smoke during a live fire exercise on June 30. During this exercise, trainees will apply their skills to attack a controlled burn of slash piles created from forest management activities, fire officials said.
The training is hosted by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Forestry, and US Fish and Wildlife Service, forestry officials said.