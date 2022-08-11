Wildland firefighter killed while combating blaze

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A wildland firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge died from injuries sustained while fighting the fire, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
The DCSO says that at about 12:30 p.m on August 10, they received reports that a wildland firefighter, Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan, 27, had been struck by a falling tree and was critically injured. Air medical services were dispatched, but despite efforts from emergency medical service personnel assigned to the fire, Hagan succumbed to his injuries. Hagan was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Craig, Colorado.
The DCSO says Hagan’s body was flown to the Roseburg Reginal Airport by an air medical services helicopter. Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, Roseburg Fire Department, and Douglas County Fire District stood to honor Hagan as his body arrived and provided an honor escort to the funeral home.