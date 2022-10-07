Wildland firefighters dealing with six-acre fire near Interstate 5

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A fire in woods just off Interstate 5 is being contained after an overnight battle, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported.
According to the DFPA, crews from numerous firefighting districts responded to a fire near milepost 95 on I-5 at about 10:35 p.m. on October 6. The DFPA says the firefighters arrived to find an approximately four-to-six-acre fire burning just east of the Interstate on steep terrain. The DFPA says the fire was mostly burning dead and downed wood, and the site was difficult to access.
The DFPA said crews from the local area worked through the night to try and contain the fire, and as of about 10 a.m. have been relieved by crews and equipment from as far away as Coos County. The DFPA said the fire is about 40% contained, but is completely encircled by hoses and there is no threat to homes or other structures. The DFPA reported that smoke can be seen from I-5, but there is no threat to travelers and traffic will continue as normal.