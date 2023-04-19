Wildlife license plates raise money to give animals safe places to cross roads

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Money is being spent to try and lower the number of collisions with drivers and wildlife on Oregon roads.
The Oregon Wildlife Foundation unveiled the “Watch for Wildlife” license plates in May 2022 as a way to raise money to help build wildlife passage projects along some major highways across the state. Since then, they’ve sold more than 13,000 plates to Oregonians, giving them about $375,000 in funding for the wildlife passage projects. Tim Greseth, the executive director of the OWF, said they’re excited to put the funds to use.
“We're adding just about $36,000 a month to the fund, we're thrilled to death because it's a source of funding for projects that we're very dedicated to. Habitat connectivity and safe wildlife passage are a priority for the Oregon wildlife foundation,” Greseth said. “Wildlife passage structures are not inexpensive, this is an important source of revenue but not the only source of revenue that's required for us to get more wildlife passage projects completed in Oregon.”
OWF’s wildlife passage initiatives are meant to provide safe places for animals to cross busy roadways. According to OWF, about 6,000 drivers in Oregon are involved in a crash with a wildlife species every year.
The money from the license plate program is being used to help build two passages. The first is the Bend to Suttle Lake Highway 20 Wildlife Passage Initiative. The Oregon Department of Transportation says hundreds of deer and elk are killed by vehicles on this road each year. The OWF will contribute $50,000 to help pay for a firm to conduct a study on the highway and designs for the wildlife crossing.
The next project is the Highway 101 Coastal Marten Crossing Initiative. The goal of this project is to reduce vehicle-related deaths incurred by the small population of martens. OWF said only about 71 adult coastal martens exist in Oregon, meaning each individual is extremely important to the continued existence of the species.
Those interested in getting their own “Watch for Wildlife” plate can find them on the DMV’s website, or at their local DMV.