Wiley Creek Fire evacuation orders lifted as crews reach 45 percent containment

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Cooler overnight temperatures and increased humidity aided firefighters battling the Wiley Creek Fire near Sweet Home, according to state forestry officials.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said that all evacuation orders for the fire, burning about 9 miles southeast of Sweet Home, have been lifted as of August 17, and the 245-acre fire is now 45 percent contained.
A shift in weather conditions since Wednesday night assisted fire crews, along relative humidity increasing to 52 percent across the fire, fire officials said. Forestry officials said they expect to further increase the fire’s containment with calm wind conditions currently forecasted.
“The Wiley Creek Fire has challenged our firefighters with steep ground, hazardous trees, and falling rocks and debris,” said Chad Calderwood, incident commander for the fire. “The firefighters have done a great job in terms of safety, and they will continue to focus on finding the remaining heat and smokes. The ODF Team would like to thank all the stakeholders and cooperators for their support.”
Fire crews as of Thursday were focused on reinforcing southwest side and north side containment lines, forestry officials said. Fire officials also said that firefighters are searching for weakened trees and burning root holes while extinguishing hot spots in the area.
Total personnel assigned to the fire as of August 17 includes five crews, six engines, eight tree fallers and various dozers and logging equipment, forestry officials said.
Smoke drift maps and air quality information can be found online.