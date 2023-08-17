 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Wiley Creek Fire evacuation orders lifted as crews reach 45 percent containment

  • Updated
  • 0
Wiley Creek Fire

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Cooler overnight temperatures and increased humidity aided firefighters battling the Wiley Creek Fire near Sweet Home, according to state forestry officials.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said that all evacuation orders for the fire, burning about 9 miles southeast of Sweet Home, have been lifted as of August 17, and the 245-acre fire is now 45 percent contained.

A shift in weather conditions since Wednesday night assisted fire crews, along relative humidity increasing to 52 percent across the fire, fire officials said. Forestry officials said they expect to further increase the fire’s containment with calm wind conditions currently forecasted.

“The Wiley Creek Fire has challenged our firefighters with steep ground, hazardous trees, and falling rocks and debris,” said Chad Calderwood, incident commander for the fire. “The firefighters have done a great job in terms of safety, and they will continue to focus on finding the remaining heat and smokes. The ODF Team would like to thank all the stakeholders and cooperators for their support.”

Fire crews as of Thursday were focused on reinforcing southwest side and north side containment lines, forestry officials said. Fire officials also said that firefighters are searching for weakened trees and burning root holes while extinguishing hot spots in the area.

Total personnel assigned to the fire as of August 17 includes five crews, six engines, eight tree fallers and various dozers and logging equipment, forestry officials said.

Smoke drift maps and air quality information can be found online.

