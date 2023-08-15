Wiley Creek Fire holding at 245 acres and is at 25% containment

SWEET HOME, Ore. – State forestry officials said that fire crews on the Wiley Creek Fire burning southeast of Sweet Home held the fire to 245 acres overnight since Monday, and is now 25 percent contained.
Fire crews conducted an infrared flight overnight on August 14 and found areas holding heat in the eastern corner of the fire’s interior, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said that firefighters will focus on these areas to extinguish any hot spots found in these locations utilizing aircraft due to the steep terrain.
The fire is putting off minimal smoke, but haze from the Lookout Fire is continuing to move west, according to ODF officials.
Forestry officials said that the fire’s perimeter is cold with no active or smoldering fire. Level 1 (Be Ready) and Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation orders remain in place, and Green Peter Reservoir remains closed to the public due to firefighting activity, state forestry officials said. ODF said that a Red Flag Warning is in place until 11 p.m. on August 15, while an excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. on August 16.
ODF said that a total of 279 personnel is currently working on the fire, which includes nine crews, 11 engines, five water tenders, 14 tree fallers and numerous dozers and logging equipment.
Smoke drift maps, air quality information, and evacuation updates can be found online.