Wiley Creek Fire now fully contained with no loss of lives, structures, or recreation sites

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Forest Service officials said on Monday that the Wiley Creek Fire burning six miles southeast of Sweet Home is now fully contained at 245 acres.
Aggressive firefighting efforts on the fire, which started on August 7 in the Little Wiley Creek Drainage on the Sweet Home Ranger District, prevented the loss of any lives, structures, or recreation sites, forest officials said. Fire management officials said that an abundance of very dry fuels along with steep terrain and thick forested areas presented challenges for fire crews, with aerial resources providing vital assistance in fighting the blaze.
“Given the proximity of industrial private timberlands and residences, all tools at our disposal were used to get this fire under control as quickly as possible,” said Nikki Swanson, Sweet Home’s district ranger.
Some smoke will remain in the area from inside the fire’s containment lines with firefighters continuing their patrols of the fire until weather conditions end the fire season, the Forest Service said. Authorities said multiple agencies assisted on the fire, including the Oregon Department of Forestry-South Cascade District, U.S. Forest Service, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire District, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Cascade Timber Consulting and Giustina Resources.