Wiley Creek fire reaches 15% containment, officials prepare for extreme fire conditions

LINN COUNTY, Ore. -- As containment grows on the Wiley Creek Fire, fire crews are making preparations for possible increased fire activity with a stretch of hot, dry weather conditions.
According to ODF, the Wiley Creek Fire outside of Sweet Home is 15% contained as of the evening of August 12. The fire continued to be held at 220 acres. Previous Level One (BE READY) and Level Two (BE SET) evacuation notices remain in place. More information on those notices can be found at the Linn County Sheriff's Office's website.
Crews are working to bolster fire lines and keep their containment strong to withstand upcoming weather conditions. A number of aircraft are also still being used in coordination with ground teams.
Fire officials said these resources are incredibly crucial to keeping the fire under control. If more sparks ignite, however, there is a chance these resources could be moved to other blazes.
With high temperatures and low humidity forecasted over the next few days, conditions are prime for fire activity. Benton, Douglas, Linn and Lane Counties have been moved to extreme fire danger, while Coos County is in high fire danger. For that reason, officials said it is crucial restrictions are followed.
"Best thing that we can do is following those current fire regulations help fire fighters by preventing another fire here on the landscape all of those regulations are designed to prevent wildfires, because those are the way we see human cause fires start," Weber said.
On August 10, the Oregon State Fire Marshal sent two task forces into to Linn County to help with the Wiley Creek Fire. Two structural task forces were pre-positioned in Lane County Saturday afternoon in anticipation of any fires. Officials believes these forces will have quite an impact on fire teams.
"Everyone can focus on their mission, and so having those resources here, should the need arise to protect those homes should the fire get outside the footprint we have for it right now, those are going to be great resources to have," Weber said. "Right now, thankfully we haven't gotten to that point where we're defending structures and we're hoping to keep it that way."