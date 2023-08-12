Wiley Creek fire reaches 15% containment, officials prepare for extreme fire conditions

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT
MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
603 AND 604...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, strongest in
the late afternoon and evening hours.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly from Woodburn southward
through Albany and Eugene, to Cottage Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO
10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures
of 98 to 108, with warmest days being Monday and Tuesday.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s, but lower to
middle 70s in the larger urban cores. Some modest relief is
possible midweek as temperatures cool off by a few degrees.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Wiley Creek fire reaches 15% containment, officials prepare for extreme fire conditions

Wiley Creek 1

Crews prepare for worse fire conditions over the weekend

LINN COUNTY, Ore. -- As containment grows on the Wiley Creek Fire, fire crews are making preparations for possible increased fire activity with a stretch of hot, dry weather conditions.

According to ODF, the Wiley Creek Fire outside of Sweet Home is 15% contained as of the evening of August 12. The fire continued to be held at 220 acres. Previous Level One (BE READY) and Level Two (BE SET) evacuation notices remain in place. More information on those notices can be found at the Linn County Sheriff's Office's website.

Crews are working to bolster fire lines and keep their containment strong to withstand upcoming weather conditions. A number of aircraft are also still being used in coordination with ground teams.

Fire officials said these resources are incredibly crucial to keeping the fire under control. If more sparks ignite, however, there is a chance these resources could be moved to other blazes.

Fire agencies are on standby as Fire Weather Watch issued for the weekend

With high temperatures and low humidity forecasted over the next few days, conditions are prime for fire activity. Benton, Douglas, Linn and Lane Counties have been moved to extreme fire danger, while Coos County is in high fire danger. For that reason, officials said it is crucial restrictions are followed.

"Best thing that we can do is following those current fire regulations help fire fighters by preventing another fire here on the landscape all of those regulations are designed to prevent wildfires, because those are the way we see human cause fires start," Weber said.

Wiley Creek 2

On August 10, the Oregon State Fire Marshal sent two task forces into to Linn County to help with the Wiley Creek Fire. Two structural task forces were pre-positioned in Lane County Saturday afternoon in anticipation of any fires. Officials believes these forces will have quite an impact on fire teams. 

"Everyone can focus on their mission, and so having those resources here, should the need arise to protect those homes should the fire get outside the footprint we have for it right now, those are going to be great resources to have," Weber said. "Right now, thankfully we haven't gotten to that point where we're defending structures and we're hoping to keep it that way."

Julio Mora Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at jrodriguez@kezi.com.

