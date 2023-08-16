Wiley Creek Fire still holding at 245 acres and is now 30% contained

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Wiley Creek Fire still holding at 245 acres and is now 30% contained

  • Updated
  • 0
Wiley Creek Fire

SWEET HOME, Ore. – State forestry officials said that fire lines established by firefighting crews have kept the Wiley Creek Fire that’s burning southeast of Sweet Home inside its 245-acre area and is now 30% contained as of Wednesday morning.

An increase in relative humidity overnight slowed fire activity and aided fire crews working on the site, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said that conditions for August 16 are expected to continue as hot and dry with temperatures forecasted near the 100-degree mark and relative humidity expected to drop to about 20 percent. Firefighters will be focusing on removing flammable materials 100 feet inside the perimeter of the fire and watching for fire activities from flare-ups, forestry officials said.

Level 1 (Be Ready) and Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations remain in place for those living in the area, and an excessive heat warning is also in effect until 11 p.m. on August 16.

A total of 235 personnel is currently working on the fire and the resources currently include six crews, five water tenders, eight tree fallers, and various dozers and logging equipment.

Updates on evacuation orders can be followed on the Linn County Sheriff’s Department website, while smoke drift maps and air quality details can be found here.

Tags

Recommended for you