Wiley Creek Fire still holding at 245 acres and is now 30% contained

SWEET HOME, Ore. – State forestry officials said that fire lines established by firefighting crews have kept the Wiley Creek Fire that’s burning southeast of Sweet Home inside its 245-acre area and is now 30% contained as of Wednesday morning.
An increase in relative humidity overnight slowed fire activity and aided fire crews working on the site, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said that conditions for August 16 are expected to continue as hot and dry with temperatures forecasted near the 100-degree mark and relative humidity expected to drop to about 20 percent. Firefighters will be focusing on removing flammable materials 100 feet inside the perimeter of the fire and watching for fire activities from flare-ups, forestry officials said.
Level 1 (Be Ready) and Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations remain in place for those living in the area, and an excessive heat warning is also in effect until 11 p.m. on August 16.
A total of 235 personnel is currently working on the fire and the resources currently include six crews, five water tenders, eight tree fallers, and various dozers and logging equipment.
Updates on evacuation orders can be followed on the Linn County Sheriff’s Department website, while smoke drift maps and air quality details can be found here.