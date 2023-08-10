Wiley Fire grows past 220 acres, starts burning private land

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...


* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. There is a 70% chance that
high temperatures end up between 97F and 108F and low
temperatures fail to drop below 62F to 70F Sunday through
Thursday.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...50 PERCENT CHANCE FOR HOT, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IMPACTING
PORTIONS OF FWZ603,FWZ604,FWZ606 AND FWZ608...

.Confidence is high that critically low relative humidity will
impact all zones, but critical winds are most likely to impact
the southern portions of FWZ603 and FWZ604, especially on Sunday
afternoon and evening. Also, for zones FWZ606 and FWZ608 the
northerly winds will be more of a challenge during the daytime,
but easterly winds overnight could reach critical levels
especially Saturday night into Sunday morning.


...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern at this time
is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR and
Eugene, OR.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Wiley Fire grows past 220 acres, starts burning private land

  • Updated
  • 0
Smoke from Wiley Fire on August 10

SWEET HOME, Ore. – As the Wiley Fire burns dangerously close to Sweet Home, firefighters are working to build fireline before conditions shift.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry said fire crews are using hand tools, contract loggers, aircraft and other resources to suppress the Wiley Fire and stop its northward spread before it gets to the community of Sweet Home. More resources are on the way to try to contain the 220-acre fire.

Although the fire was estimated to be burning about 165 acres as of the morning of August 10, a new aerial reconnaissance flight found the fire had grown to about 220 acres in size, according to forestry officials. Firefighters said the southeastern edge of the fire had spread to some private land, but did not specify if buildings were threatened. Firefighters said crews are actively working to stop the southeastward spread of the fire.

New Level 1 evacuations have been ordered by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that surround the Level 2 evacuations ordered earlier in the week. More information about evacuations can be found at the LCSO’s website.

Wiley Fire evacuation orders for August 10

Level 1 evacuation areas are highlighted in green. Level 2 evacuation areas are highlighted in yellow.

The ODF said the weather may soon make fighting the fire more difficult. With temperatures expected to rise on August 12 and gusts up to 30 miles per hour forecasted, officials are worried that conditions might be difficult for containment. The ODF urges the public to avoid any activities that might cause a wildfire.

