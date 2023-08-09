Wiley Fire near Sweet Home grows to 165 acres

SWEET HOME, Ore -- Just six miles from Sweet Home, the Wiley Creek Fire is burning a little to close for comfort.

The blaze started out as a 10-acre fire on Monday, August 7, 2023. By the morning of Wednesday, August 9, 2023 the fire had grown to 100 acres. In the afternoon it grew again to 165 acres.

Fire teams have been battling the blaze since Tuesday. Agencies on the scene were the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry. It's all hands on deck as they have been hitting the fire with everything they got. The flames are concentrated in a very steep area to the east of Sweet Home.

Due to the challenge of the treacherous terrain, fire teams have to get creative. They fire teams have been fighting it both on the ground and in the air. Aircraft have been flying over the fire, spraying both fire retardant and gallons upon gallons of water. The water is being scooped from the nearby Green Peter Lake Reservoir.

The fire is at 0% containment, according to Oregon Department of Forestry, Public Information Officer, Jessica Prakke. Bulldozers lines have been made in order to keep the fire from jumping the ridge. Teams will be focusing on containing the north and south sides of the Fire.

Prakke said, "We're working on cutting down some snags and really creating a pathway to the fire, because we're in a really tough spot when it comes to the terrain and the fuels around it."

David Smith is a longtime resident of Sweet home. He's seen his fair share of fire seasons. He's hoping this one doesn't become more of a problem than it already is. Evacuating isn't something he wants to do.

He said, "If I had to evacuate, it means that my house is in danger burning up but as far as evacuating I don't have a problem with that, staying out of the fire."

Smith added the fire is in the back of his mind. Smith also said should a Level 3, go now, evacuation be called, he has a motor home as a backup. But he knows there are people in town particularly elderly residents who don't have the same options.

He said, "It would bother me, if there wasn't something to get them out with and everything. Like Wiley Creek Senior Center, a lot of elderly over there who don't drive or anything."