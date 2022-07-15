Willamalane announces name of new park

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield’s newest park is to be named Arrow Park, Willamalane Park and Recreation District announced.
The name was chosen by community vote, and Willamalane officials say it evokes forward movement. They say Arrow Park is designed as a place where bicyclists, walkers and playground goers can go and enjoy together.
Arrow Park is located at 2500 Otto Street, near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School. The Park is currently under construction, but Willamalane says it will open up this fall.