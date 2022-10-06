Willamalane hosting Halloween events throughout October

EUGENE, Ore. -- Halloween might not be on the mind just yet, but Willamalane Park and Recreation District is hosting several Halloween-themed events in Eugene and Springfield throughout the month of October.
Willamalane’s Halloween Extravaganza features four different events in October. Kenny Weigandt, Willamalane’s Community Engagement Director, said the extravaganza was created as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating where it’s safe, warm, dry, and costumes are encouraged. After the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on previous years’ Halloween celebrations, Willamalane is excited to bring more events to the community.
“Willamalane has always been very proud of what we can offer for Halloween activities. It's something that we've always taken October as a month that we can really engage in the community,” Weigandt said. “For us to be able to offer four different options with that, with four different price points, different types of experience and to do it in a way that allows people to experience Halloween the way they want to. We're very excited about that.”
One of the four events is a Haunted Hayride at Dorris Ranch which has already sold out of spots. Another option is to gather a team for 18 holes of glow-in-the-dark gold at Camp Putt, where Willamalane will cover the course in eerie lights and gravestones for a game of Ghostly Golf on October 20-22, 27-39 and October 31. The Haunted Lagoon, a spooky swimming event, is being held to the Willamalane Swim Center on October 28 through October 30. Finally, the Halloween Carnival will be at the Bob Keefer Center on October 30 for an alternative trick-or-treating experience.
Information on what events are available, as well as ticket prices, is available at Willamalane’s website.