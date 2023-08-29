Willamalane hosting sports equipment drive in support of youth programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Willamalane is seeking donations of sports equipment throughout this week to help young athletes in Springfield, according to organizers of the drive.
The drive, which ends on August 31, is seeking basketball and running shoes, football and soccer cleats, volleyball knee pads, and shin guards. The gear donations benefit middle school sports players by helping ensure they have the equipment to excel, enjoy, and extend their athletic journey beyond the regular season, said David Kieffer, Willamalane’s recreation program department manager.
“We’ve got a full bin on the side and that’s a great start to our project,” said Kieffer. “And right now, our goal is that we have enough equipment on hand that when kids need it the day of, we can distribute it.”
The drive supports youth programming they run with Springfield public schools at the elementary and middle school levels, as many of the kids who participate are in need of some of the required essential gear.
“Our goal is that if we can get enough equipment on hand so that when kids need it, we are able to distribute it,” said Kieffer. “And what that really means is having shoes in the right sizes things like shin guards and knee pads that we can give out to the kids so they can participate in the program we're offering.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Bob Keefer Center, located at 250 S. 32nd Street, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.