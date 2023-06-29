Willamalane launches new student technology lab at Bob Keefer Center

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A new student technology lab open is now open in Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s Bob Keefer Center, located at 250 S. 32nd St., in Springfield, district officials said.
Willamalane officials said that the new lab is free for use by all Springfield Public School students, and was funded by a grant through the Department of Education. The lab features laptops featuring the suite of Microsoft Office software as well as an SPS online portal so students may work on school assignments in a supervised, accessible environment, Willamalane said.
“Thanks to our close relationship with Springfield Public Schools, we learned that creating an accessible space with reliable access to technology would benefit many students in our community,” said Michael Wargo, Willamalane’s executive director. “With the support of Peter Defazio and senators Merkley and Wyden, we were able to get this lab completely built using federal grant funds. Now, our recreation team can get creative and bring new educational elements to our youth programs.”
The computers are accessible during regular business hours and are always free for student use, Willamalane officials said. District officials said students only need to present their student ID at the front desk for access.
The district also has portable devices that will facilitate science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics programming at remote locations which will help add to their early childhood and youth programs, Willamalane officials said.
More information on Willamalane and their varied programs can be found online.