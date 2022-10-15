Willamalane offers free memberships for Oakridge area residents to escape smoke

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- As part of an effort to help people living in and around Oakridge escape the smoky conditions that have been lingering since the Cedar Creek Fire started this summer, Willamalane is offering free all-access memberships to people living in the 97463 or 97492 zip codes.
The memberships reportedly last through the end of November. They include access to all of Willamalane's facilities including Bob Keefer Center, Willamalane Park Swim Center, and Splash! at Lively Park.
"For anybody who's been living in smoke this whole summer, it's really, really hard to get and stay active. That's what we're here to do," Kenny Weigandt, Willamalane's community engagement director said.
This program became possible thanks to partnerships between Lane County Public Health, Oakridge Air, LTD, and PacificSource, according to Willamalane's website.
To get the free membership, people living in the Oakridge area can visit any front desk at a Willamalane facility and show proof of residency, such as a utility bill or ID card, Weigandt said.
The air quality in and around Oakridge has reached the hazardous level multiple times since the Cedar Creek Fire. Since the poor conditions are not expected to go away in the near future, Lane County Public Health's spokesperson Jason Davis is urging people to take advantage of this opportunity.
He said long term exposure can have some serious health impacts.
"Things like COPD, various other pulmonary diseases and more immediate things like lung infections can all be caused by this exposure to wildfire smoke," Davis said. "The biggest one that we all worry about is the big C, cancer."
Aside from the physical benefits of escaping the smoke, and staying active at Willamalane's facilities, Davis said there are mental health benefits as well.
He said the fire and smoke can be harmful to people's mental health.
"The fire itself was traumatic enough where folks had to actually leave their homes for threat of loss of life, loss of property and then to come back to this smoke that has persisted for now a month and a half, it takes a huge impact," Davis said.
Davis said Lane County Public Health is planning additional ways to help people in Oakridge temporarily escape the smoky conditions.
"We did get some movie passes from Cinemark," Davis said. "We didn't get a ton of them, but we're going to try to get more."
For more information about Willamalane's all-access membership, click HERE.