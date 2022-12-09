Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park.
The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.
As the park was under construction, Willamalane petitioned the community for ideas on what to name the new park. Willamalane says Arrow Park was the top choice out of 300 submitted names. Willamalane says the name evokes forward movement and activity.