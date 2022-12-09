 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 50 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas
9 to 13 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 1 AM PST Saturday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield

Arrow Park

Drone image of Arrow Park

 Courtesy: Willamalane

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park.

The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.

Arrow Park

As the park was under construction, Willamalane petitioned the community for ideas on what to name the new park. Willamalane says Arrow Park was the top choice out of 300 submitted names. Willamalane says the name evokes forward movement and activity.

