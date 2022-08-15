Willamalane Park and Recreation offering incentives to new staff

EUGENE, Ore. -- Willamalane Park and Recreation District is looking for new applicants, and is offering incentives to entice new staffers.
Open positions include youth program leaders and life guards. For child care employees, Willamalane is offering a $500 incentive. For lifeguards, there is a $200 hiring bonus and district-paid certifications. New hires aren’t the only staff getting rewarded, as current youth programming and lifeguard staff are also eligible to earn a $100 bonus for every 200 hours worked.
Willamalane says they’ve already hired enough preschool teachers to open four part-time preschools this fall that will serve an additional 56 students. They will also be able to open four after-school kids’ clubs in four elementary schools this fall. However, seven others won’t open unless they can hire more employees. Willamalane says they need to continue to fill positions if they are to offer programs through the school year.
Willamalane is also offering flexible schedules, discounts for childcare and recreation programs, free fitness and wellness options, and benefits. Those who pass a spanish competency test could earn an extra dollar per hour.