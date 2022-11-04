Willamalane park gets new outdoor exercise equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There’s some brand-new exercise equipment available for the public to use at a Willamalane park on G Street.
The new fitness station is one of several initiatives that Willamalane has launched in the last few years to increase free outdoor fitness opportunities for the community. The station offers everything from a chin-up station to a chest press and a bench dip station at the Willamalane park on G Street in Springfield. The equipment will be available year-round.
“What's kind of nice is that we have some instructional photos that walk you through how to properly do these exercises,” said Kenny Wiegandt, Willamalane’s community engagement director. “This location is really a centrally located recreational Mecca for Willamalane, and we're really proud to offer something now -- all hours, all ability levels -- to be able to use the outdoor equipment facility as well.”
The station is next to Shana’s Trail, an 800 meter running trail honoring the former high school track athlete, Shana Thomas Barr. The trail honors her legacy, and the goal is to bring more fitness and running opportunities to the community, especially young athletes.