Willamalane Park Swim Center temporarily closed

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Mechanical issues have caused the Willamalane Park Swim Center to close for several days, officials with the swim center announced Tuesday.
Willamalane Park and Recreation District announced the closure of their swim center due to mechanical issues on April 25. Officials with the district said their teams are working hard to fix the issue at the facility on G Street in Springfield. However, they expect the closure to last several days.
Willamalane officials said all swim lessons, lap swimming sessions, and drop-in swims will move to Splash! at 6100 Thurston Rd. in Springfield. Group water exercise classes previously slated to be held at the swim center will be canceled until the center can be reopened, Willamalane officials said.
Those interested are urged to check Willamalane’s website for updates.