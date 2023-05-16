Willamalane seeking food donations for adult activity center pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Willamalane is seeking donations of non-perishable food items for the food pantry in their adult activity center.
Willamalane’s food pantry is a year-round operation, but at present they are in need of some extra help.
“Willamalane's food pantry is an essential source for people in Springfield who need some support with food,” said Kenny Weigandt, Willamalane’s community engagement director. “This week it is essential that we get some food donations, so we can bridge the gap and fill these shelves so that way when we get to the summer months when we get more donations. We won't have to turn people away.”
Donation bins are set up at the adult activity center, the Bob Keefer Center and the Willamalane Park Swim Center through Friday, and non-perishable foods such as soups, peanut butter, canned meats, pasta, sauce and macaroni and cheese are sought. Community members can pick up food on Wednesdays between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the adult activity center.
“If Willamalane can get a thousand pounds of food, we're confident that will get us all the way to our summer months,” Weigandt said, “which is where our food donations really pick up. So, we set that goal of a thousand pounds of food so that it can keep us operating year around.”