Willamalane seeking public input for water slide's new color scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Willamalane is looking to change up the looks at one of their most popular facilities.
Every year, they shut down their aquatic facilities to do maintenance work. This year they’ve decided to breathe some fresh life into their water slide and are seeking the public’s input on some different color options.
“Our good old slide is due for a facelift if you will,” said Michael Wargo, Willamalane’s executive director, “and the staff came up with what I thought was a great idea, (which) is ‘lets paint it different colors, let's try to incorporate different colors from our logo in there.’ We love engaging with our community.”
Four options under consideration are two shades of blue, pink and blue, blue and yellow and purple and orange.
“It's been many many years, it's just a solid color,” Wargo said. “There's a mushroom that we painted with a mario mushroom theme, just keeping with that we just want to keep things fresh. It's been a while and I think it will be a nice addition to splash.”
The slide will get a fresh paint job in the fall.
Anyone that would like to chime in can do so on the Splash Facebook page or on their website.