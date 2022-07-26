Willamalane shifting summer hours to help residents beat the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Willamalane's Splash at Lively Park recently changed their hours to accommodate more people, and the changes that went into effect less than a week ago could not have come at a better time.
"It's so hot out here, it's just so refreshing to get back into the water,” Deegan Deng, Springfield resident said.
Willamalane’s Aquatic Program Manager, Brandon Lemcke, said the incentives Willamalane offered for summer staffing has paid off to allow for the changes.
“We have made it our top priority to get staff into our doors right now, and we have done our expanded hours starting last week. That is because we have significantly expanded our staff. We doubled our staff in the last month or so,” Lemcke said.
Deng said he is excited to spend more time with his friends.
“It’s a bit crowded but it's still a lot of fun. Over at Splash here, there are tubes, there's a slide, there's everything,” Deng said.
Bonnie Chen, Deng’s mom said he's been coming here since he was four years old, and Splash is a summer staple.
“It’s very important especially in summer time, not everybody can afford their own pool,” Chen said.
Chen said the staff at Splash is so friendly that she trusts her son to be left alone there.
“Indoor pools are a lot better for safety for the kids. Once they are in there I can walk in and out, and grab things. I can do short errands and come back because everybody knows them already."
Lemcke said Splash's expanded hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
While this heat wave is not expected to last too much longer, Lemcke said they will be fully staffed for the rest of the summer.
“We are prepared to let in as many people that want to be in this facility to come in per fire code. What we generally do on days like this is we bring in extra staff members,” Lemcke said.
Lemcke said the hours will remain like this until September.