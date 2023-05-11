 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up
to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at night,
especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver
Metropolitan area.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Willamalane to hire full-time summer lifeguards

  Updated
  • 0
Willamalane Pool in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Swimsuits aren’t exactly standard attire for job interviews, but they’re a requirement for those who want to apply for positions at Willamalane’s Park Swim Center.

Willamalane will hold a hiring event on Monday, May 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their swim center. It’s the first time they’re offering full-time seasonal lifeguard positions. The jobs will run from June 1 through October 1. At the hiring event, applicants will learn about the position, have a casual interview, and jump in the water.

“Once you are on boarded and on, we will train you as a lifeguard at that point. So we pay for the training and we cover the cost of certification,” said Brandon Lamcke, Willamalane’s Aquatic Program Manager. “We realized and identified it in the past, that was a massive hurdle in the past, so that's what's different at these hiring events.”

Applicants will have to be at least 15 years old to apply. They will also have to pass a background test and a lifeguard class. Potential applicants are advised to bring a towel to Willamalane’s swim center at 1276 G Street in Springfield for the hiring event.

