Willamalane to hire full-time summer lifeguards

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Swimsuits aren’t exactly standard attire for job interviews, but they’re a requirement for those who want to apply for positions at Willamalane’s Park Swim Center.
Willamalane will hold a hiring event on Monday, May 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their swim center. It’s the first time they’re offering full-time seasonal lifeguard positions. The jobs will run from June 1 through October 1. At the hiring event, applicants will learn about the position, have a casual interview, and jump in the water.
“Once you are on boarded and on, we will train you as a lifeguard at that point. So we pay for the training and we cover the cost of certification,” said Brandon Lamcke, Willamalane’s Aquatic Program Manager. “We realized and identified it in the past, that was a massive hurdle in the past, so that's what's different at these hiring events.”
Applicants will have to be at least 15 years old to apply. They will also have to pass a background test and a lifeguard class. Potential applicants are advised to bring a towel to Willamalane’s swim center at 1276 G Street in Springfield for the hiring event.