Willamalane to hold inclusive egg hunt on day before Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Willamalane’s annual MEGGA Hunt returns just ahead of Easter on Saturday, April 8, at Jack B. Lively Park in Springfield.
Open to all ages, the event will feature egg hunts, balloon animals, train rides, music and much more. Willamalane officials expect between 500 and 700 children for this year’s MEGGA Hunt.
“We’re really excited to bring back all of the options that we have for community members this year,” said Tracy Kribs, Willamalane’s recreation program manager, “which includes competitive hunts, non-competitive hunts, adaptive and inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities as well as for folks who aren’t really looking for a competitive egg experience.”
Kribs said that inclusiveness is a major part of the Megga Hunt experience.
“Willamalane has always been committed to making sure we always have accessible events and programs for the community,” said Kribs. “Previous to the pandemic, we were able to offer inclusive hunts. Those kind of went away briefly, but we’re really excited to bring back all of the options that we have for community members this year.”
Registration the day of the event is $8, but for those who wish to pre-register, it is $6 for those within the Willamalane district and $8 for those outside the district.