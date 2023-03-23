 Skip to main content
...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

A strong Alaskan low will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, with the cold air
likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow levels will
lower dramatically through this evening, falling to around 500 to
1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight into early Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday
morning. However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow
remain around 20 to 30 percent for any given location in the
interior lowlands during these times. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the Columbia
Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate Sunday, ending
the potential for lowland snow.

Willamalane to hold inclusive egg hunt on day before Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --  Willamalane’s annual MEGGA Hunt returns just ahead of Easter on Saturday, April 8, at Jack B. Lively Park in Springfield.

Open to all ages, the event will feature egg hunts, balloon animals, train rides, music and much more. Willamalane officials expect between 500 and 700 children for this year’s MEGGA Hunt.

“We’re really excited to bring back all of the options that we have for community members this year,” said Tracy Kribs, Willamalane’s recreation program manager, “which includes competitive hunts, non-competitive hunts, adaptive and inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities as well as for folks who aren’t really looking for a competitive egg experience.”

Kribs said that inclusiveness is a major part of the Megga Hunt experience.

“Willamalane has always been committed to making sure we always have accessible events and programs for the community,” said Kribs. “Previous to the pandemic, we were able to offer inclusive hunts. Those kind of went away briefly, but we’re really excited to bring back all of the options that we have for community members this year.”

Registration the day of the event is $8, but for those who wish to pre-register, it is $6 for those within the Willamalane district and $8 for those outside the district.

