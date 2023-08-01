Willamalane, University of Oregon partner to expand preschool program

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Willamalane Park and Recreation District will soon expand its preschool program through a partnership with the University of Oregon, district officials said.
Willamalane officials said that the U of O is making a one-time investment of up to $500,000 for Willamalane to add classrooms and enhance existing preschool facilities at Bob Keefer Center. These improvements will allow the district to increase its enrollment and provide more children with access to child care and early education opportunities, the district said.
“We are incredibly grateful to the University of Oregon for being a community partner who values the benefits of preschool education,” said Michael Wargo, executive director at Willamalane. “This expansion will allow us to serve more families in our community and provide them with the high-quality preschool that will prepare them for Kindergarten.”
The expansion comes during a time where child care shortages have challenged working families in Eugene and Springfield, Willamalane officials said. The district said that the biggest barriers for expanded programs have been staffing and space limitations.
University of Oregon officials said they recognize the value in meeting the needs for child care but also in early education access.
“We are aware of the impact that limited access to child care services has on University of Oregon employees,” said Mark Schmelz, vice president and chief human resources officer for the University of Oregon. “In collaboration with United Academics, the union that represents UO faculty, we were able to find a creative solution to invest in the expansion of Willamalane’s existing programs increasing access to child care for both university employees and the broader community. This investment supports working parents while also increasing access to important educational opportunities.”
Willamalane officials said they expect the expansion project to be completed by September 2024.