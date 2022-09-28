Willamette Country Music Concerts president pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering

EUGENE, Ore. -- Anne Hankins, the former president and minority owner of Willamette Country Music Concerts, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges of falsifying bank statements for financial gain.
According to court documents, Hankins, 53, owned 49% of Willamette Country Music Concerts (WCMC) and was president of the company. In her capacity as president, she was responsible for preparing monthly financial statements to be emailed to the majority shareholder, who was based in Beverly Hills, California. Authorities said that from September 2016 to March 2018, Hankins sent altered financial statements to the majority owner to hide the WCMC’s true financial condition.
Authorities say that in November 2018, the majority shareholder offered to buy Hankins’ stake in the company and let her continue to operate as its president. Hankins did not take the offer at the time. Court documents say that in February 2018, Hankins sent a financial statement saying the company had about $1.1 million in its bank account. In reality, the company only had about $16,000. However, authorities say the majority stakeholder bought Hankins’ stake in the company for $1.5 million in March 2018 based on the falsified statement.
Authorities said that once Hankins received the payment, she used the funds to satisfy a restitution order on a previous bank fraud conviction from 2001. Prosecutors said this is a clear example of Hankins laundering the proceeds from one crime to pay penalties from another.
Hankins was charged with wire fraud and money laundering on September 12, 2022. On September 28, she pleaded guilty to both counts. She faces up to 30 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, as well as three years of probation.