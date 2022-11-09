Willamette High School to get new Career Technical Education building

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Bethel School District showed off recently-finalized designs for a new Career Technical Education building to be constructed at Willamette High School.
Bethel says the new building will feature flexible learning spaces and classrooms designed to facilitate a variety of student career pathways. The school district said the building’s spaces are encouraged to encourage creativity, curiosity and collaboration, and they say the building’s design is intended to be conducive to fluid and productive student partnerships. Architectural renders released by the school district show a modern, sleek design that features several open spaces and high-tech classrooms.
Bethel School District says the building will be located east of Power Auditorium. The school district says the building’s eight classrooms will be used for subjects such as robotics, culinary arts, photography, graphic design, computer science and drafting. The school district says construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023 and should be finished by spring 2024. Bethel School District says the new building is being funded by the $99.3 million Bethel Bond Measure which was approved by Bethel district voters in November 2020.