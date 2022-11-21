Willamette National Forest opens for Christmas tree season

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Families and individuals looking for a tree for Christmas are now able to visit parts of Willamette National Forest to find the perfect Christmas tree for the holiday season.
The United States Forest Service says permits to go harvest Christmas trees are available at their website, at local vendors, and at the Willamette National Forest offices with the exception of the Detroit Ranger Station. The permit will allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas of the forest, and each household is allowed to buy up to five permits. All fourth-grade-students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then visiting the USFS website or a Willamette National Forest office and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. The USFS says permits will cost $5 each, and online purchases will have an extra $2.50 service fee.
The USFS strongly urges anyone hunting for a Christmas tree be aware of their surroundings and keep safety at the top of their mind. Officials say that winter weather can change rapidly, and that forest roads are not maintained for winter driving. Officials recommend bringing traction devices, a shovel, extra food, drinking water, winter clothing, blankets, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit in addition to supplies to actually secure your tree to the vehicle. USFS officials also say to let a friend or family member know where you are going, get an early start, and leave the woods before dark.