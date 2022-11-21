Willamette National Forest opens for Christmas tree season

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 5 to 8 ft at 9 seconds and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&