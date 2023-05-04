Willamette National Forest receives $14.7 million for wildfire fuels reduction efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – U.S. Forest Service officials announced on Thursday that Willamette National Forest will receive $14.7 million for wildfire fuels reduction efforts, officials said.
Forest Service officials said on May 4 that the funds, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Law, will be used to establish fuel breaks on planning units known as potential operational delineations (PODs). PODs are areas with defined boundaries, such as road and natural features, that can be used for to establish control lines for containing wildfires, officials said.
“We’re looking forward to building on existing partnerships and creating new ones to do this work in areas and in ways that benefit people,” said Dave Warnack, supervisor for the Willamette National Forest. “Together we will strategically identify and implement work to protect communities, homes, infrastructure, and industrial forests through the use of fuel breaks and PODs, tools that gives us the best opportunity to protect the things that are most important on our landscapes.”
The Forest Service said the investment will fund mechanical treatments that will improve fire containment, prescribed fire, and firefighter safety. Part of the Forest Service’s strategic efforts center on identifying projects that reduce wildfire risks to communities, infrastructure and adjacent private lands, officials said.
The Forest Service said it will work with communities, landowners, industrial partners and collaboratives to reduce wildfire risks to highly-valued resources within or adjacent to the Willamette National Forest.
More information can be found online.