Willamette Riverkeeper holds riverfront stakeholder meeting

EUGENE, Ore. – Willamette Riverkeeper held a riverfront stakeholders meeting on Thursday to connect groups and share perspectives about the issues of camping near the river. The meeting included city, parks, and police officials as well as concerned citizens and developers.

Willamette Riverkeeper is a group committed to dedicated and protecting the Willamette River. They hold regular trash cleanups in many different areas of the river. But on May 4 they held a meeting, and Michelle Emmons, one of the group’s leaders, said there were certain hopes for it.

"I think the biggest outcomes we're looking for today are that we can identify individual concerns among different stakeholders, or groups of people that are accessing the river,” Emmons said. “Coordinate our resources more effectively, find out who the contacts are jurisdictionally for enforcing regulations."

The City of Eugene has scheduled a public hearing on a new code regarding camping for people experiencing homelessness for May 15. Emmons said while they wait for the new code to be drafted, a lot is at stake.

"Including where we're going to put safe housing for people who are currently down on the riverfront,” Emmons said. “Working together jurisdictionally to figure out who has what resources to address moving people from one point to another so we're not just migrating the issue."

Emmons said that Willamette Riverkeeper and the stakeholders at the meeting will be attending the public hearing. But she also said it applies to those who were not at the meeting.

"I think that stakeholders include everybody in our community actually,” Emmons said. “Anybody who uses parks or greenway areas is a stakeholder. The whole community is a stakeholder in keeping our river clean."

The camping code officially has to be updated by July of 2023.