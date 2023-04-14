Willamette Riverkeeper organizes emergency cleanup of island campsite

EUGENE, Ore. – Willamette Riverkeeper held an emergency cleanup of an island homeless encampment on the Willamette River on April 14.

The group said its mission is to protect and restore the river. It leads regular cleanup efforts on the second Tuesday of every month in Eugene, and the second Thursday of every month in Corvallis.

An excessively large camp was found on an island in the middle of the Willamette River in Eugene. With higher than normal runoff snow levels, and more rain expected to hit the area, removing the debris became a pressing matter.

"Those two things create a perfect storm of a river that rises very quickly,” said Mike McFarlane, a volunteer with Willamette Riverkeeper. “So if you're camped along -- it can happen in the middle of the night.”

McFarlane said the unsafe conditions can create unsafe environments and in some cases, lead to death for campers. But even when conditions are not deadly, camping along the river is strongly advised against.

“This is not a place for people to live. And that has nothing to do with your economic status or whatever,” McFarlane said. “It's just not safe. And that, I think, is the message that we'd like to put out there is that it really is a danger to the people."

Willamette Riverkeeper was the group leading the charge, but they had backup. The Lane County Sheriff's Office and Eugene Springfield Fire were there to aid in the cleanup.

"It's an important effort to protect our waterways,” said Mike Caven, Eugene Springfield Fire Chief. “For the fire department, water rescue, hazmat, fire problems, I mean, all of this impacts the services we provide. And so it's in our interests that the areas are safe and clean and clear."

WIllamette Riverkeeper has been leading these routine cleanups for the past 12 years, but volunteers at the site said that in that time, the problem has only gotten worse.

But Michelle Emmons, Willamette Riverkeeper’s Upper Watershed Program Manager, said she believes some good still does come from the clean-ups.

"I think that the river cleanup work that we do is a band-aid, often, to the larger issue that needs to be solved,” Emmons said. “But again, one of the reasons why I think it's so important is because it's a motivator for those conversations to begin really looking at, 'how are we going to resolve this once and for all.'"

The City of Eugene is in the process of updating its camping codes. Willamette Riverkeeper is hoping the new ordinance will include a provision that bans camping within 100 feet of the high water mark for when the river rises.

In the meantime, Eugene City Councilor Randy Groves has a firm idea of how he wants the new code to impact the river.

"I would like to see better tools in place to make sure we are doing those goals of keeping it safe and protecting the environment,” Groves said. “As well as making sure it's accessible for all of our community. Where people feel safe to be down here. Where people feel safe to enjoy this wonderful natural asset that we enjoy here in Eugene."

Individuals interested in volunteering with Willamette Riverkeeper can find more information on willametteriverkeeper.org.