Willamette Valley reservoirs 62 percent full, Army Corps of Engineers say

PORTLAND, Ore. – Water managers with the Portland district of the Army Corps of Engineers will host virtual public meetings next week that will detail the 2023 water year for Willamette Valley reservoirs, officials said.
Corps officials said they are encouraged by increased rainfall and snowmelt in April, and they are optimistic this will lead to most Willamette Valley reservoirs being refilled. Willamette Valley’s dams and reservoirs are 62 percent full as of May 2, Corps officials said.
“The last few years have been a hydrologic roller coaster, and this year is no exception,” said Salina Hart, a Willamette and Rogue basin systems water manager for the corps. “Spring rains are essential for refilling reservoirs and fortunately, we saw a substantial improvement in April.”
Officials said water managers have a delicate balance to achieve between keeping reservoir elevations low to maintain storage space for downriver flood prevention and refilling the reservoirs for irrigation, hydropower generation, water quality improvement and recreation.
The Corps said they must also meet minimal release requirements for endangered species habitat downstream, officials said. A 2021 court injunction required the Corps delay refills at Cougar and Fall Creek reservoirs and begin early fall drawdowns at Lookout Point and Green Peter reservoirs to help fish passage, corps officials said.
Officials said that Foster Lake is forecasted to remain full Memorial Day through Labor Day. A map of the Willamette Valley’s reservoirs reports several smaller reservoirs at near full capacity, according to the corps website. According to the map, these sites include Fern Ridge near Eugene (99 percent), Dorena Lake (83 percent) and Cottage Grove Lake (85 percent) and Blue River (96 percent).
The virtual public information sessions will be held on May 10 from noon to 1 p.m. and May 11 from 5 to 6 p.m., officials said. To join the meeting, call 1-844-800-2712 and enter the access code 1999-18-2318 #.
Questions may also be submitted via email.